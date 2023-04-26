Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 54 times.
- Memphis has an average point total of 229.9 in its outings this year, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grizzlies' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.
- This season, Memphis has been favored 63 times and won 48, or 76.2%, of those games.
- This season, Memphis has won 34 of its 40 games, or 85%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 222.5 points.
- The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 233.8, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
- The Lakers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|54
|65.9%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Lakers
|58
|70.7%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have gone 4-6 over their last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
- Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (15-26-0).
- The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Eight of the Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when it scores more than 113 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|25-20
|37-45
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-18
|44-38
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|116.9
|117.2
|8
|6
|28-13
|31-19
|34-7
|34-16
|113
|116.6
|11
|20
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
|28-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.