How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers meet in the opening round, with a decisive Game 5 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Memphis has a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Grizzlies score 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
- Memphis has a 34-7 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 119.8 points per game, compared to 114 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Memphis is surrendering 109.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 116.8.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.6 more threes per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to away from home (34.9%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.