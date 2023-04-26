The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers with Fubo!

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Lakers beat the Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime on Monday. Austin Reaves led the way with a team-leading 23 points in the win for the Lakers, while Desmond Bane notched 36 points in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Rep your team with officially licensed Grizzlies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3.0 1.8 0.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis has a 34-7 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

On offense, the Grizzlies have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 112.9 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 116.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Memphis hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Grizzlies score 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in the league), while allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 222.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.