The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers needed overtime to beat the Grizzlies 117-111 on Monday when they last played. Austin Reaves' team-high 23 points led the Lakers to the victory. Desmond Bane had 36 points for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 0.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

When Memphis scores more than 116.6 points, it is 34-7.

In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have been scoring 112.9 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the NBA with 112.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in the league defensively with 108.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4.5 222.5

