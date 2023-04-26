Jaren Jackson Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Lakers - April 26
Jaren Jackson Jr. could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|18.6
|22.5
|Rebounds
|8.5
|6.7
|7.9
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|1.6
|PRA
|29.5
|26.3
|32
|PR
|--
|25.3
|30.4
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.9
Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers
- Jackson has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Jackson is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Jackson's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.
- Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- On the glass, the Lakers are 25th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Lakers have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.
- The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.
Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/24/2023
|42
|14
|14
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4/22/2023
|32
|13
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4/19/2023
|40
|18
|9
|3
|1
|3
|1
|4/16/2023
|37
|31
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3/7/2023
|31
|26
|8
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2/28/2023
|32
|16
|7
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1/20/2023
|33
|12
|6
|0
|1
|4
|1
