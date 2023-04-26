Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .250.
- Nootbaar has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (60.0%), including one multi-run game.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- DeSclafani (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
