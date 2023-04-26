MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, April 26
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field at Tropicana Field.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cincinnati Reds (9-15) host the Texas Rangers (14-9)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.290 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-104
|8.5
The Baltimore Orioles (15-8) face the Boston Red Sox (13-12)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+102
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (15-9) host the Chicago White Sox (7-17)
The White Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.235 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-189
|+160
|9.5
The Minnesota Twins (14-10) play host to the New York Yankees (13-11)
The Yankees will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Trevor Larnach (.244 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 2 HR, 7 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+101
|8
The Cleveland Guardians (11-13) face the Colorado Rockies (8-17)
The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.255 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.274 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI)
The Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) play the Detroit Tigers (9-13)
The Tigers will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.230 AVG, 8 HR, 18 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-229
|+190
|8
The Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12) take on the Kansas City Royals (6-18)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.286 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-271
|+222
|8.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (16-8) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11)
The Dodgers will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.270 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: James Outman (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+121
|8.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (11-13) face the Seattle Mariners (11-12)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Brandon Marsh (.357 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.342 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-100
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (20-4) face the Houston Astros (13-11)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.348 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|8.5
The New York Mets (14-10) face the Washington Nationals (8-14)
The Nationals will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.255 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Keibert Ruiz (.301 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-213
|+178
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (16-8) take on the Miami Marlins (12-12)
The Marlins will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.364 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.444 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-158
|+136
|8
The Chicago Cubs (13-9) play host to the San Diego Padres (12-13)
The Padres hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.347 AVG, 2 HR, 14 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-107
|8
The Los Angeles Angels (12-12) play the Oakland Athletics (5-19)
The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-238
|+195
|9
The San Francisco Giants (10-13) face the St. Louis Cardinals (9-15)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Gorman (.293 AVG, 6 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|8.5
