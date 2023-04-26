The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .267 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • He ranks 67th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Edman has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), with more than one hit six times (26.1%).
  • He has homered in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In five games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.63), 11th in WHIP (.875), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
