The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .267 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), with more than one hit six times (26.1%).

He has homered in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings