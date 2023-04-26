Tyler O'Neill -- batting .242 with four doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .264 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 68.2% of his games this season (15 of 22), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 22 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (36.4%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings