Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +115 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their foes are 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has been at least a +115 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 25 chances this season.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 4-8 6-4 3-12 6-15 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.