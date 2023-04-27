As they try for the series sweep on Thursday, April 27, Logan Webb will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (11-13) as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals (9-16), who will counter with Miles Mikolas. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cardinals have +125 odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (1-4, 5.28 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (0-1, 7.46 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won three out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +125 moneyline underdog.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 2nd

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.