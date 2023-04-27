On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .222 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.

In six of 11 games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings