Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 23 hits, batting .295 this season with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is eighth in slugging.
- In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (47.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (26.1%).
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.39 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.3 per game).
- Webb (1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6).
