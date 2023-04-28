Kyle Tucker is among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies meet at Minute Maid Park on Friday (starting at 8:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Valdez Stats

The Astros' Framber Valdez (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.25), 31st in WHIP (1.156), and 27th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 16 6.0 4 5 1 7 2 at Pirates Apr. 10 7.0 3 2 2 5 5 vs. Tigers Apr. 4 7.0 8 3 2 9 1 vs. White Sox Mar. 30 5.0 6 0 0 4 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .302/.421/.512 slash line so far this year.

Tucker has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has four doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 12 RBI (22 total hits).

He has a .229/.362/.365 slash line on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .338/.420/.675 so far this year.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

