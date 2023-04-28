Friday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) at 10:10 PM ET (on April 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (2-1, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (117 total, 4.5 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.30 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule