The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with James Outman and Paul Goldschmidt -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Dodgers are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+120). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered four games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 26 games with a total.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 5-8 7-4 3-12 7-15 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.