The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently has four players. The playoff matchup tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28 from Crypto.com Arena.

The teams meet again after the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 116-99 on Wednesday. In the Grizzlies' win, Desmond Bane scored 33 points (and added 10 rebounds and five assists), while Anthony Davis scored 31 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Shoulder 9.3 2.7 1.5 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Memphis is 34-7.

The Grizzlies have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 113.7 points per contest, 3.2 fewer points their than season average of 116.9.

Memphis makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the league averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 220.5

