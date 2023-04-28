After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .256 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (16 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).

In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 24 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

