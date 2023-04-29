The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .167 with a walk.
  • Knizner has a base hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Knizner has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.65 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Kershaw (4-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks 15th, .871 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
