Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .917, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .510. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 34th in slugging.
- In 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (38.5%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (15.4%) he had two or more.
- In 46.2% of his games this year (12 of 26), he has scored, and in five of those games (19.2%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
