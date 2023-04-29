The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .278 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Edman has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (13 of 25), with multiple hits seven times (28.0%).
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In six games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.