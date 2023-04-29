On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .256 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

O'Neill has had a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (16.7%).

He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 33.3% of his games this season (eight of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings