Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brendan Donovan and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .266 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this season (13.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), including three multi-run games (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.58 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .296 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.