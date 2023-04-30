The Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) will lean on Max Muncy when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, April 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-3, 6.58 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +340 - 2nd

