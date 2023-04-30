The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson has four doubles and three walks while hitting .250.
  • Carlson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .357.
  • In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Carlson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
  • He has not homered in his 19 games this season.
  • In three games this season, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
  • The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .296 batting average against him.
