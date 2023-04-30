On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .929, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .519. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 74.1% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 37.0% of those games.

Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (14.8%).

He has scored in 12 games this year (44.4%), including five multi-run games (18.5%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

