The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has two walks while hitting .154.

In four of nine games this season, Knizner got a hit, but only one each time.

In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Knizner has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

