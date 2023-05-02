Tuesday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) going head to head against the Los Angeles Angels (15-14) at 7:45 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-3) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (2-1) will get the nod for the Angels.

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 6-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 56.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 123 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.35).

Cardinals Schedule