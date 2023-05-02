Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Patrick Sandoval on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball with 32 total home runs.

St. Louis' .414 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 20th in runs scored with 123 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals' .333 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

The Cardinals average baseball's fifth-worst WHIP (1.451).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (0-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Matz has not registered a quality start on the season.

Matz enters this game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Giants L 7-3 Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels - Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels - Home Miles Mikolas Shohei Ohtani 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Woodford Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen

