On Tuesday, May 2 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) host the Los Angeles Angels (15-14) at Busch Stadium in the series opener. Steven Matz will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Patrick Sandoval will take the hill for the Angels.

The Cardinals have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Angels (+110). The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-3, 6.23 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (2-1, 3.16 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 6-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (46.2% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 56.5% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +340 - 2nd

