The St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) host the Los Angeles Angels (15-14) to start a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday. The Cardinals are coming off a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Angels a series loss to the Brewers.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (0-3, 6.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.16 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-3, 6.23 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (2-1, 3.16 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

The Cardinals' Matz (0-3) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 31-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 6.23 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .308.

Matz has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Matz has four starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.16, with 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.

Sandoval is looking to collect his third quality start of the season in this game.

Sandoval has put up three starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

