The Toronto Maple Leafs take their home ice at Scotiabank Arena Tuesday to square off against the Florida Panthers in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+145) in this matchup with the Maple Leafs (-170).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to come out on top in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have gone 11-11-22 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 50-21-11.

In the 36 games Toronto has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 23-4-9 record (good for 55 points).

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has taken 18 points from the 21 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (7-10-4 record).

The Maple Leafs have scored at least three goals in 60 games (47-8-5, 99 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 50 points after finishing 22-12-6.

When it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-13-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 21-10-6 to register 48 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 8-8-16 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Florida has earned 35 points (14-5-7) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the nine games this season the Panthers finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 62 games, earning 92 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 36 games has a record of 21-11-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 31 times this season, and earned 37 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.