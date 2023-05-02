How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's NBA Playoff schedule has two quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the Miami Heat taking on the New York Knicks.
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks play the Miami Heat
The Heat look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 47-35
- MIA Record: 44-38
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -6
- NY Odds to Win: -246
- MIA Odds to Win: +202
- Total: 208 points
The Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers travel to face the Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 44-38
- LAL Record: 43-39
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -4.5
- GS Odds to Win: -188
- LAL Odds to Win: +158
- Total: 227 points
