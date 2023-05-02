Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler O'Neill -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .241 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this season (30.8%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Angels allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
- Sandoval (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
