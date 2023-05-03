Cardinals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (16-14) matching up at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 3.
The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (4-0) for the Angels and Miles Mikolas (1-1) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-5.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.
- This season, St. Louis has come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- St. Louis scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (124 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ Giants
|W 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Logan Webb
|April 28
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Dustin May
|April 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Jake Woodford vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 2
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Steven Matz vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 3
|Angels
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 4
|Angels
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Marcus Stroman
