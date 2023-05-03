Wednesday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (16-14) matching up at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 3.

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (4-0) for the Angels and Miles Mikolas (1-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (124 total, 4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

