Shohei Ohtani and Miles Mikolas are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Angels and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+125). The total for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -150 +125 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. St. Louis games have gone under the set point total three straight times, and the average total during this span was nine runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 13 of its 30 chances.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-9 5-11 7-5 3-15 7-17 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.