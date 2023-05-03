Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 32 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

St. Louis is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 124 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (1-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels - Home Miles Mikolas Shohei Ohtani 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.