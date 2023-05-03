Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 24 hits, batting .267 this season with 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

In 69.2% of his games this year (18 of 26), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

