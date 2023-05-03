Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 15 of 28 games this season (53.6%), including nine multi-hit games (32.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

