Jack Flaherty gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Busch Stadium against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 34 total home runs.

St. Louis' .408 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals' .255 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 21st in runs scored with 128 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals' .327 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.451).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Flaherty has one quality start under his belt this season.

Flaherty will try to collect his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty -

