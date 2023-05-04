The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .255 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 29), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Edman has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
  • The Angels are sending Canning (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.