The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.

In 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%) O'Neill has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

