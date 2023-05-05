Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) and Detroit Tigers (13-17) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET on May 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (1-2) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 17 games this season and won eight (47.1%) of those contests.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 69.2% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 135 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).

Cardinals Schedule