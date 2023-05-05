Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) and Javier Baez's Detroit Tigers (13-17) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, May 5 at Busch Stadium. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +185 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.34 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 17 times and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 3-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado - - - 0.5 (+115)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

