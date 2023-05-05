Top Celtics vs. 76ers Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics' Last Game
The 76ers were beaten by the Celtics on Wednesday, 121-87. Tobias Harris scored 16 in a losing effort, while Brown led the winning team with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Brown
|25
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|23
|6
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Derrick White
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
76ers' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tobias Harris
|16
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Joel Embiid
|15
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Tyrese Maxey
|13
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).
- Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Smart posts a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Embiid is the 76ers' top scorer (33.1 points per game, first in NBA) and rebounder (10.2, seventh in NBA), and delivers 4.2 assists.
- James Harden is averaging a team-high 10.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 21 points and 6.1 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.
- Harris gets the 76ers 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- De'Anthony Melton is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|23
|8.1
|4.4
|0.5
|0.9
|2.5
|James Harden
|PHI
|16
|4.2
|5.9
|0.9
|0.3
|2.7
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|14.8
|5.6
|2
|0.3
|1.6
|0.2
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|20.8
|4.1
|2.6
|1
|0.3
|2.3
|Derrick White
|BOS
|13.8
|3.2
|3.6
|0.4
|0.8
|2
|Tobias Harris
|PHI
|13.1
|5.8
|1.5
|0.4
|0.3
|1.4
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.