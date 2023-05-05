Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Jokic, in his last game (May 1 win against the Suns) posted 39 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Below we will dive into Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.5 23.9 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.4 Assists 7.5 9.8 8.1 PRA 47.5 46.1 45.4 PR 39.5 36.3 37.3 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 41 39 16 5 2 1 2 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.