Anthony Santander leads the Baltimore Orioles (22-10) into a contest against the Atlanta Braves (22-11), a game after homering twice in a 9-4 victory over the Braves, at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (1-1) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.57 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (1-1, 6.14 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (4-0) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.57 ERA this season with 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across six games.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings during four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.

Bradish is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.