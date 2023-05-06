Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Carlson has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 24 games so far this season.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Turnbull gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.84, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
