Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .278 with a double, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has two doubles, two home runs and 18 walks while batting .277.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.1% of them.

In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings