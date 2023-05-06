On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 26 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .265 with 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Gorman has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).
  • In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.4% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Turnbull (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.84 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
